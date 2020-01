FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A job is among the top reasons people move.

WalletHub has a list of the strongest job markets in the country.

Three Arizona cities are in the top 10 – Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

Little Rock came in at 112 and Fort Smith at 155.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 31 key metrics.

The data set ranges from job opportunities to employment growth to monthly average starting salary.

