Bethel Heights submits Corrective Action Plan regarding wastewater treatment facility

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA) — Bethel Heights submitted a Corrective Action Plan just one day before the deadline set by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.

This in light of recent reports of high levels of fecal coliform flowing from the plant onto people’s property.

The Corrective Action Plan includes immediate haul-off operations to a separate facility in Benton county, as well as a long term plan to be completed by November 2022.

At this time, the city is not looking to annex any property into Springdale.

Bethel Heights Mayor Cynthia Black released a statement saying:

“Bethel Heights has always and will continue to endeavor to serve its citizens and will constantly strive to improve its services. We believe there is a place for smaller cities to exist next to larger ones as many residents desire a small-town life.” Mayor Cynthia Black

