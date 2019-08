Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke speaks during a public employees union candidate forum Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate, will be in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. He’ll be at 500 S. Razorback Road, Lot 56.

From his website: “I am traveling to towns and cities across America to introduce myself and hear from people like you about the ways we can move this country forward.”