‘Big Boy’ train chugs to Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — Big Boy No. 4014 is one of the world’s largest steam locomotives, according to Union Pacific. It weighs 1.2 million pounds and is 133 feet long.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

Union Pacific got 25 Big Boys in 1941. The Big Boy that chugged into Van Buren is the only one operating to date.

The train is restored.

Train Enthusiast Brenton Hall saw the train in Van Buren. He said, “I’m pretty amazed that I’m not the only kid that likes trains.”

Andrea Tipton also saw the train. She said, “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”