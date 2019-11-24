Bill sponsor, professor refute Realtors Association statement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas Realtors Association is still battling criticisms that its opposition to landlord-tenant reforms may result in more serious incidents like the deadly fire in Fort Smith last Tuesday. The ARA responded to this yesterday, and several people involved in the legislative process refute the organization’s statement.

“About a third of Arkansans, about a million people live in rented homes,” said State Sen. Greg Leding (D). “They deserve safe housing.”

Leding has sponsored or supported several landlord-tenant laws throughout this decade, including another unsuccessful one in 2019.

“It’s important to have functioning smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in homes because these are basic safety tools to keep families safe,” Leding said. “The Arkansas Realtors Association has managed to beat back that legislation each time.”

A Fort Smith house fire killed a mother and two young children, and investigators said no smoke detectors were found in the burned home.

The ARA released a statement in response to the incident and calls for more renters rights, something the organization has opposed:

“First and foremost, on behalf of all our members, the Arkansas REALTORS® Association (ARA) expresses our deepest sympathy to the loved ones of the family that tragically lost their lives in a fire in Fort Smith. Officers and other members of ARA worked for many hours during the recent legislative session, as they have for many years, to establish laws that protect both tenants and landlords. ARA was very proud to support a final draft of a landlord-tenant bill that was the result of numerous meetings between various interest groups. Unfortunately, several law school professors asked the sponsor not to run the final draft of the bill because it did not include all the provisions of their initial draft.

In regard to smoke detectors, tenants would have been provided all the same rights of any homeowner under the bill. The draft specifically stated ‘the landlord shall provide and maintain in good working order access to electricity with wiring and equipment that conform to housing, fire, and health codes at the time of installation’ and the bill further stated ‘a rental agreement shall not prohibit a tenant from installing one (1) or more smoke detectors in the premises without permission of the landlord.’ There were many additional provisions in the bill that would have provided good protection for tenants.”

Representative Jimmy Gazaway sponsored the 2019 and said several claims in the statement are false.

“That is not accurate,” Gazaway said. “Even after having made all the changes they’d requested, they still would not support the bill. What they said was that they no longer opposed the bill.”

Lynn Foster is a professor at the UALR Law School, and she was referenced by the ARA as someone who ultimately caused the bill to fail. She released a statement of her own refuting the organization’s statement:

“The Fort Smith fire that has killed a mother and two children and left two more critically injured is a terrible tragedy. We should not forget the facts, however, and the Arkansas Realtors Association statement misrepresents them. Here are the facts.

· I am one of the two law professors to whom it refers. I have advocated for and helped to write bills in every session since 2013 that would require landlords to provide habitable premises and to make repairs. Every other state requires this of residential landlords, and many states require landlords to install smoke alarms.

· Since 2013 the Arkansas Realtors Association has opposed each of these bills.

· Last spring, Representative Jimmy Gazaway sponsored a bill, supported by numerous groups like the AARP and Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.

· It required landlords to provide habitable conditions, to make repairs, and to install smoke alarms and make sure they were in working condition at the beginning of the lease term.

· The Arkansas Realtors Association insisted that this provision be removed from the bill. Instead, the Realtors Association proposed a much weaker provision allowing tenants to install smoke alarms at their own expense.

· Again contrary to its statement, the Association also insisted on many other changes that significantly weakened protections for tenants.

· Even after Rep. Gazaway agreed to their changes, contrary to its statement here the Arkansas Realtors Association refused to support the bill. And finally, we did not ask Rep. Gazaway not to run the final version of the bill. He did run it, without the support of the Realtors Association, and it died in committee after a committee vote.”