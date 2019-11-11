Black Apple Awards celebrates Arkansas creatives

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s that time of year again where creatives across Northwest Arkansas join to celebrate and recognize the talents of those creating and leading the way in arts, music, media, entertainment, food & beverage and culture.

For the fifth year, The Idle Class Magazine and Bulldozer Health will host the Black Apple Awards. This year’s event is set for Friday, November 15th at 6 P.M., at Theatre Squared in Fayetteville. Event organizers Kody Ford and Julia Trupp stopped by KNWA Today to share more on what to expect from this year’s event.

VIP tickets are $40 in advance and include two tickets for select drinks and a hand-painted tote bag with lots of swag. General admission tickets are $20 in advance with one ticket for select drinks. All prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. For additional details and to cast a vote for your favorite Arkansas creatives, click here.

Trending Stories