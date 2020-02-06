Black Apple to sell canned hard ciders across Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Springdale cidery will distribute its canned products across the state of Arkansas beginning in April 2020, the company announced on Thursday.

Black Apple, founded in 2014, produces and cans its ciders in a historic building in downtown Springdale.

The company began selling its canned ciders in Northwest Arkansas in 2019, and its products are currently on tap at more than 300 bars and restaurants around the state.

“We’ve seen a high demand for our canned products in Central Arkansas since Black Apple launched on tap in bars and restaurants last July,” said Leo Orpin, co-CEO and head of distribution. “We’ve been working diligently over the past year to meet a goal that’s near and dear to us – bringing our cider to every corner of Arkansas.”

Black Apple’s line of hard ciders include traditional dry ciders alongside more experimental blends, the company says.

April’s statewide launch will include the following products:

Hibiscus (available all year)

Semi-Sweet (available all year)

Blueberry (available seasonally)

Cucumber Mint (available seasonally)

Strawberry (available seasonally)

“Arkansas means a lot to us. We’re rooted deeply here, so nothing makes us prouder than to be able to share our cider all over the beautiful state of Arkansas,” said Holt.