Black History Month celebration continues at St. James Baptist Church

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — It is the second Sunday in a month-long celebration of black history at the Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church and members today were treated to a special service with a guest choir.

This year’s theme is I AM Black History and churchgoers paid tribute to Black History Month by wearing symbolic colors.

St. James’ church is celebrating all month long.

Officials at the church ask that members represent the African flag by wearing a select color each week.

1st Sunday- GOLD, is for the richness of the people

2nd Sunday- RED, is for the blood shed, Black Minds Matter shirts

3rd Sunday- BLACK, is for the people

4th Sunday- GREEN, is for the Earth and wealth of the people

Over the course of the month, the church will also welcome several guest choirs including the UAPB Vesper Choir, LOVE Choir, and the Langston Choir.

St. James is one of the oldest churches in Fayetteville, founded more than 150 years ago by Squire Jehagen after he was freed from slavery. The church has grown from having about 40 members to well over 1,200 members.

Director Sister Mary Greene said she is excited to see hundreds of people come to worship.

“It’s amazing is for us to see so many people from the community that comes out to worship and here at St. James we want to engage the community where we are able to transform lives.”

The last weekend the church welcomes a special African dance group Afrique Aya.