Black History Month exhibit promotes diversity and inclusion

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — “Reflections of the Black Experience” features visual excerpts of the ground-breaking 1619 project that is re-examining the legacy of slavery in the United States.

Today was the opening reception during the Rogers “Art on the Bricks” art walk.

Artist Kinya Christian said the art collection opens up conversations around culture and race.

“I was moved by the way the 1619 Project sought to reframe American history not necessarily starting the date that everyone is accepting in 1776 but in 1619 when those first slaves arrived here,” Christian said.

Christian said her ultimate goal is for black artists to have a permanent place to display artwork like the 1619 Project in Northwest Arkansas.