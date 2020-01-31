Blood recipients can now “thank the donor”

"It provides that real connection between the blood recipient and the person that gave them that blood," Chris Pilgrim said. "We believe it's going to be a real motivator for people to donate blood."

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The sole provider of blood for Northwest Arkansas hospitals and patients introduced a new program that allows real connections between blood recipients and donors.

For years the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) has been trying to find a way to connect blood donors with blood recipients, but patient privacy laws — like HIPPA — have made it a challenge.

A new idea is making it possible while still protecting both parties. It’s called the “Thank the Donor” program.

How does it work?

Every bag of blood is identified with a unique donor identification number.

That number allows hospitals and blood banks to know exactly where a blood donation came from.

All a blood recipient would have to do is plug the number into a website and send their donor a thank you message.

I caught up with a donor who’s been giving blood for over 40 years.

He said he hopes this program will show more people why it’s so important to give.

It’s always nice to get that positive feedback that there really is a face behind what you do, and that it’s not just going off to a warehouse someplace it’s actual people being helped by what we do. MARK DAGUE, AVID BLOOD DONOR

If you’ve received blood in the past and want to thank your donor, all you have to do is ask your hospital to look up the unit number of blood you received.

