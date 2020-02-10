Bloomberg campaign bus tour to stop in Fayetteville, Fort Smith on Monday

AURORA, CO – DECEMBER 05: Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during an event to introduce his gun safety policy agenda at the Heritage Christian Center on December 5, 2019 in Aurora, Colorado. The event, which was closed to the public, was held with survivors of gun violence and community leaders from across Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Mike Bloomberg 2020 bus tour will stop in Northwest Arkansas on Monday for the opening of the campaign’s Fayetteville field office.

The billionaire presidential primary candidate’s “Get It Done Express” bus tour, featuring Bloomberg surrogates and supporters, will stop at 109 N. Block Avenue in Fayetteville at 11:30 a.m.

The campaign will also be in Fort Smith on Monday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (CT) at Bricktown Brewery.

On Tuesday, the former New York City mayor’s bus tour will be in Little Rock at Arkansas Baptist College from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.