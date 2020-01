FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) UPDATE: The Washington County coroner attributes the man’s death to a possible suicide.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Shortly before 1 p.m., on Monday, January 6, Fayetteville police were dispatched to the area of Cato Springs and Razorback Roads. The area is past the baseball fields on Razorback.

Central EMS Communications confirmed that they are responding to a “DOA,” dead on arrival, of a body found in a wooded area.

The coroner is on scene.