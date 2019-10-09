Body recovered in South Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A body was recovered late Wednesday morning in Fayetteville near the 7hills Homeless Center off South School Avenue.

Washington County Coroner, Roger Morris said around 11:15 a.m. a body was recovered off 19th Street in South Fayetteville on a property the University of Arkansas owns near the 7hills Homeless Center.

Morris said the body could not be identified. At this time, the death has not been ruled suspicious.

Captain Gary Crain with University of Arkansas police said there does not appear to be any foul play.

Crain did confirm the body recovered is a man.

The body has since been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock to determine the cause of death and identification of the body.

On Tuesday, Fayetteville Police issued a Silver Alert for Summer “Glen” Fields who went missing October 2.

Fields, 61, was last seen Oct. 2 near South Razorback and West Cato Springs Roads wearing a navy t-shirt, gray sweat pants, and slippers.

Fayetteville police, UAPD and the coroner have not said if the two are related.

The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating the case.