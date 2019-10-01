All clear given after bomb squad responds to suspicious package

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — UPDATE: Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Kelly Cantrell said the all-clear was given around 2:00 pm Tuesday.

The suspicious package was found to be a submersible pump.

Original Story: The Bentonville Bomb Squad, Central EMS and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a suspicious package at Highland Community Church west of Fayetteville.

The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious package at Highland Community Church on Highland Church Road.

