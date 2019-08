All weapons have been removed from Andreychenko’s possession and his house.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Judge sets bond at $10,000 for 20-year-old Dmitry Andreychenko.

Andreychenko was charged with second-degree making a terrorist threat after he walked into the Walmart Neighborhood Market on W. Republic Road armed.

All weapons have been removed from Andreychenko’s possession and his house.

Andreychenko’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 16, 2019.

Want to look at what Missouri says counts as terroristic threatening? Click here.