Book vending machine gives elementary students more chances to read

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Some local students are given unique access to new reading material.

There is a book vending machine at Sonora Elementary School.

Each month, every teacher is given two tokens to hand out to students to use in the vending machine.

Sonora’s library media specialist Sarah Whittle said students can earn the token for more than just literacy reasons.

“It can be for individual goals, it can be behavior, it can be something that they’re working towards or if they just need a little pick-me-up. They can get a token,” Whittle said.

The students get to keep the book for their own home library.