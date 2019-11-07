Senator Boozman recognizes military service of Fort Smith veteran

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Senator John Boozman recognized the military career of retired Lieutenant Colonel R. Winston Fulmer, a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars.

‘Salute to Veterans’ is a series recognizing the military service of Arkansans.

Fulmer grew up in Arkadelphia. Fulmer studied at Ouachita Baptist University and completed the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) program.

After marrying his wife, Linda, the couple was ready for their first military assignment, but it wasn’t one they were expecting.

“I got ready to leave the campus. I went by to pick up my orders. I looked and said ‘what do you mean my orders to Korea? I can’t go to Korea. I just got married,” Fulmer said.

As a young Second Lieutenant, Fulmer said he did a lot of growing up in Korea.

“You learn a lot of responsibility. You learn that as an officer you’ve got your people you’ve got to take care of. A lot of decisions that you make depends on whether people live or die.”

Korea was a good training ground that Fulmer says he took full advantage of and proved beneficial to his military career.

Today, Fulmer calls Fort Smith home. He is a past president of the William O. Darby Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) chapter where he has received the Distinguished Patriotic Achievement Award and the MOAA Leadership Award. He was inducted into the Arkansas Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame in 2018.

“Lt. Col. Fulmer has dedicated his life to serving his country, demonstrating selfless sacrifice, courage and leadership in uniform in assignments in Korea and Vietnam. His memories of his time in uniform are an important part of our history as much as his own story. I am pleased to be able to collect and preserve his stories,” Boozman said.

Boozman will submit Fulmer’s entire interview to the Veterans History Project, an initiative of the Library of Congress’s American Folklife Center to collect and retain the oral histories of our nation’s veterans.