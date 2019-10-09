Boozman releases statement about AR doctor alleged to have over-prescribed pills

WASHINGTON (KNWA) —U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released a statement Tuesday, Oct. 8 regarding a doctor in Texarkana that has been indicted on nine federal charges of prescribing without a legitimate medical purpose outside the scope of professional practice.

Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker, of Texarkana, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 8, and has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Boozman stated, “Prescription drug abuse is a serious problem in Arkansas, especially the opioid crisis which has been widespread and destructive. While Congress has responded with a variety of solutions ranging from prevention to treatment, I have long believed that enforcement and accountability among prescribers is also necessary to stem the tide.”

Western District Attorney Duane “DAK” Kees and Assistant Special Agent Justin King announced the arrest and indictment during a news conference.

“The work of Dak Kees and federal partners… and local agencies to identify and now act to hold over-prescribers responsible sends a clear message as to their intention to crack down on this behavior in order to end the plague of opioid addiction in Arkansas. I congratulate Dak and each of the government agencies involved in this arrest and commend their work to ensure these drugs do not continue to flood our communities and state without consequence,” Boozman stated.





