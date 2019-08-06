Botanical Garden of the Ozarks hosts ‘Terrific Tuesday Nights’ and summer concert series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks continues its summer lineup of ‘Terrific Tuesday Nights’ and summer concert series.

From June through August, the botanical garden will be open to the public from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. Admission is free and guests are invited to make a donation to support garden programs. On Tuesday, August 6th, Communications Coordinator Liz Atwell stopped by KNWA Today to preview a full list of happenings taking place throughout the summer and discussed the importance of making the events available to the community.

“We want everyone to come experience the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. There are a lot of folks who’ve never been out there to see us. This is a great opportunity for folks to come see what we have to offer without having to pay admission.” said Atwell.

Harpist Beth Stockdell who will be featured during the series on Tuesday, August 20th, also stopped by to showcase her talents. This family-friendly series allows the Northwest Arkansas community and beyond to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

For more info on the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks and their ‘Terrific Tuesday Nights’ series be to visit their website.