BREAKING: Former Springdale teacher arrested on sexual assault charge

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Randall Scott Peckham was arrested in Springdale on a couple felony charges, including first-degree sexual assault, according to a Springdale Police press release.

Detectives arrested Peckham, 57, on a warrant that also included a count of pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The arrest happened at around 2 p.m. at his home Wednesday, the press release said.

Peckham is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

In October, Springdale Police received a report from a female Springdale High School student who noted a possible inappropriate social media interactions with a teacher. This was followed by a criminal investigation that uncovered the identity of the teacher as Peckham.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss