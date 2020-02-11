Bringing local polling places up to ADA code

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) – Polling places must be accessible per the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Christian Adcock, with the non-profit Disability Rights Arkansas, is touring the state making sure those standards are met.

“We call the county clerk and we just ask them for a list,” Adcock said. “Then we go out and we have a survey tool that we use and we go to all the polling places.”

Since 2017, Adcock says he’s visited about 90% of polling locations in the Natural State and has found churches are typically out of compliance.



“Religious institutions are exempt from the requirements of the ADA but as soon as you make them a polling place they have to be ADA compliant,” Adcock said.

He says he hasn’t been to Northwest Arkansas since 2018. “In part, because they were actually pretty good when we did go up there,” Adcock said. “There were some issues but the Washington County Clerk especially was really good, really responsive.”

“A lot of that has to do with the parking,” Jennifer Price said.

Price is the Director of Elections in Washington County. She says out the 46 polling places, only two were fully ADA compliant. So, the county is spending $7,000 towards accommodations like temporary handicap parking signs and mats to lay down on the parking lots.

“It’s about accessibility we want every voter to be able to access every polling location that we have on election day,” Price said.

Two potential polling locations were also axed – the Goshen Community Center and Blackburn Community Church.

Price says the church will not be used as a polling place this year because of its narrow door frames. Across the street, the church is building a new site but it will not be ready in time for the election.

Over in Benton County, $1,500 was spent mainly on getting the proper signage for churches.

“We just put it in our budget for this year,” Kim Dennison said.

Benton Co. Election Coordinator Kim Dennison says with help from the county’s road department, some voting locations are even receiving permanent upgrades like a ramp.

“It also helped their communities,” Dennison said. “That’s always going to be there for them and we just want to help in any way we can.”

Adcock says he is planning on returning to NWA before the 2020 general election for a follow-up.