Bud Walton Arena’s court is named after a former coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A University of Arkansas staple gets a new name.

Before the exhibition game against Little Rock, later this season, a new court design honoring former coach Nolan Richardson will be unveiled at Bud Walton Arena.

The U of A Board of Trustees unanimously approved the resolution last March.

Richardson let the Razorbacks to 13 NCAA tournaments including a championship in 1994.

The exhibition game is Sunday, October 20th at 3 p.m. with a ceremony prior.

Tickets are $10 and seating is general admission.

