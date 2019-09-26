Bud Walton Arena’s court is named after a former coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A University of Arkansas staple gets a new name.
Before the exhibition game against Little Rock, later this season, a new court design honoring former coach Nolan Richardson will be unveiled at Bud Walton Arena.
The U of A Board of Trustees unanimously approved the resolution last March.
Richardson let the Razorbacks to 13 NCAA tournaments including a championship in 1994.
The exhibition game is Sunday, October 20th at 3 p.m. with a ceremony prior.
Tickets are $10 and seating is general admission.