Business leaders and educators working to better serve students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Community leaders and educators met Wednesday, Oct. 30 to discuss how they can best serve students.

The Career and Technical Education Department for the district hosted the meeting. People were there to represent business, industry, community and education.

The goal was to find out what the community needs and how we can best prepare our students for those career paths.

Shanna Troutt with Fayetteville High School said, “We need students that can leave high school and become part of a trade. Plumbing, welding and HVAC are areas where we will always need somebody working.”

Those with the district said they hope to provide more opportunities and programs for students to get career and technical training.

