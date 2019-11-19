CANCER CHALLENGE: Asia Mangham’s story

A local mother is wanting to educate others about cancer through the story of her daughter who lost her life four years ago.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA) – “I honestly believe I’ll be seeing my girl again,” Jacquelyn Mangham said.

In 2014, Mangham took her 12 yr. old daughter Asia to see a doctor after an injury caused swelling that wouldn’t go down.

“It was so strange to go from hitting her hand and then finding out your daughter has stage four cancer,” Mangham said.

Asia was diagnosed with stage four rhabdomyosarcoma.

“It was all throughout her lymphatic system, all throughout her lungs,” Mangham said.

It’s a rare form of cancer that develops from skeletal muscle cells.

“It had fractured a vertebra in her back,” Mangham said. “There were tumors around her heart. It was a complete shock.”

Mangham and Asia traveled over 200 miles to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Days in the hospital turned into months.

“To see her in lying there not able to talk not able to move, just weight down to hardly anything – just skin and bones is something that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Mangham said.

Mangham says her daughter was a straight a student-athlete. She enjoyed the world outside from the view of her porch. The radiation and chemotherapy changed Asia’s appearance but not her spirit – even when she had to shave her head.

“I said let’s just shave it off because beauty is not defined by your hair, beauty is defined by the light that God has put in your soul and she had a beautiful soul,” Mangham said.

On Asia’s worst days – Mangham says they would snuggle up and watch their favorite show Supernatural.

“I had been up for who knows how long, taking care of her and I jumped into bed with her and I said – hey babe, let’s watch a video of the boys one last time before we go to sleep,” Mangham said.

Asia was set to meet the cast in person instead she was airlifted to the hospital. The actors put together a special video.

“Little did I know that after the video was done with, that she would suffer her last hear attack,” Mangham said.

Asia lost her battle to cancer on March 19, 2015 – a month after her 13th birthday.

“I put on Carry on my Wayward Son and I held her and I sang to her,” Mangham said. “That’s how she was carried on home.”

Mangham says today – her daughter would be a senior at Heritage High School, counting down the days until prom and planning for her future as a fashion designer.

“She loved others and wanted to help others,” Mangham said. “[she was] just a great kid.”

Mangham is keeping Asia’s memory alive by sharing her story to educate others about cancer and cancer screenings.