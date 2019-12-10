Candlelight vigil set in memory of fallen Fayetteville officer

Dickson Street will be closed between 5:30-6:30 p.m. from the corner of West Street to the corner of School Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A vigil for fallen Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr is happening Tuesday evening.

The Candlelight Memorial for Carr will be on Dickson Street. Attendees will gather in front of the Walton Arts Center at 5:30 p.m. and begin lighting candles in Carr’s honor.

Dickson Street will be closed between 5:30-6:30 p.m. from the corner of West Street to the corner of School Street.

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds will speak at 6 p.m.

In addition to the memorial, the community is doing a Light the City Blue Campaign. Lights on the Fayetteville Square and the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will be blue. Residents are encouraged to display blue lights outside of their homes and businesses.

Anyone planning on attending is encouraged to wear blue in support of the Fayetteville Police Department.