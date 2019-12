LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — A car struck a gas meter, got stuck on top and burst into flames. It happened in the area of Frisco Cemetery Road in Lowell on Sunday night, December 15.

The video was posted on the Lowell Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Hickory Creek Fire Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office helped the Lowell fire department put out the fire.

No one was injured.