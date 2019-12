SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — On Friday (December 6), Springdale students will help get families in the holiday spirit.

This is the fourth annual Caroling on the Creek event in Downtown Springdale, where almost 30 student choirs will perform favorite holiday classics.

Caroling on the Creek is split into two days, with shows on Friday, December 6 and Friday, December 13 at Turnbow Park at Shiloh Square from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

