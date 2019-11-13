Carroll County K9 unit receives body armor donation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit received a donation of body armor.

K9 Oscar and Striker received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vests were embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro Police, AR.”

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

