Carroll Electric restoring power in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Carroll Electric reports more than 6,500 of their customers are without power, at one point the number was 25,000.

Severe weather caused the outages on Monday night, August 26. Carroll Electric field crews have found 26 broken poles, severe tree damage, and with the western end of Bella Vista as being the area hardest hit. “War zone,” is how one person described the area.

McMillan Rd., off Punkin Hollow Rd., Bella Vista. Courtesy: Becca Mutz

The company said it will take 24-48 hours to restore all power. As a reminder, they ask all people to stay away from downed power lines.

If you see powerlines that look unsafe call 800-432-9720.