Casey’s to build Joplin distribution center, add 125 new jobs

MISSOURI (KOLR) — Casey’s General Stores plans to launch a new, state-of-the-art warehouse, logistics and distribution center in southwest Missouri’s Joplin. Erin Slifka, the Marketing and PR manager for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, tells Missourinet the project also includes about 125 new jobs.

“This is a great win for our region and the greater Joplin area,” says Slifka. “It is a $40 million capital investment.”

She says the site would be at an ideal location.

“The location of the distribution center will be at the intersections of Interstates 44 and 49, which are both large interstate systems connecting north and south, and east and west,” she says.

Thousands of semis hauling goods travel along those two interstates in that area.

In a company press release, Casey’s says the site will initially serve between 400 to 600 of the company’s stores throughout the Midwest and South.

“Joplin is an ideal location for Casey’s third distribution center due to its geography and ability to serve our growing market areas. We appreciate the support from the State of Missouri and City of Joplin, and look forward to sharing more details in the future,” says Ed Vaske, Vice President of Transportation and Distribution, Casey’s General Stores.

Gov. Mike Parson says the new center will not only provide quality jobs for Missourians in the Joplin region, but also support existing locations across the state and the Midwest.

“We are proud to see companies continuing to choose Missouri for our strong central location, skilled workforce, and business-friendly climate,” says Parson.

Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw says he’s excited and pleased with the decision of Casey’s to expand its operations to southwest Missouri.

“Their company is well known and respected by many who shop in their stores. We appreciate all of our partners for their support and great efforts in this development. It is a boost for our local economy and another strong asset in our community,” says Shaw.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Joplin, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Liberty Utilities, Missouri American Water, Spire, and Missouri Partnership all worked to bring the Casey’s location to Missouri.

The press release says the project is subject to the finalization of Casey’s due diligence and the approval of all economic development incentives.

Missourinet has contacted the company for additional details about the incentives, an anticipated opening date, worker pay, and the number of shifts involved, among other things.

