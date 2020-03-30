Cavender’s supports the FFA through t-shirt sales

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cavender’s stores will offer customers Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Youth Livestock Show support t-shirts with proceeds benefiting the FFA in the 12 states with Cavender’s stores.
Those locations include:
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Arkansas
- Louisiana
- Colorado
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Nebraska
- Kansas
- New Mexico
- Alabama
- Florida
The three t-shirt designs include:
- Stock Show Strong
- Rafter C
- No Biz Like Show Biz
The shirts can be found by clicking here.
Cavender’s is also accepting donations — you can donate by clicking here.