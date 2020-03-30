Cavender’s supports the FFA through t-shirt sales

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cavender’s stores will offer customers Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Youth Livestock Show support t-shirts with proceeds benefiting the FFA in the 12 states with Cavender’s stores.

Those locations include:

  • Texas
  • Oklahoma
  • Arkansas
  • Louisiana
  • Colorado
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Nebraska
  • Kansas
  • New Mexico
  • Alabama
  • Florida

The three t-shirt designs include:

  • Stock Show Strong
  • Rafter C
  • No Biz Like Show Biz

The shirts can be found by clicking here.

Cavender’s is also accepting donations — you can donate by clicking here.

