Cavender’s supports the FFA through t-shirt sales

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cavender’s stores will offer customers Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Youth Livestock Show support t-shirts with proceeds benefiting the FFA in the 12 states with Cavender’s stores.

Those locations include:

Texas

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Louisiana

Colorado

Missouri

Mississippi

Nebraska

Kansas

New Mexico

Alabama

Florida

The three t-shirt designs include:

Stock Show Strong

Rafter C

No Biz Like Show Biz

The shirts can be found by clicking here.

Cavender’s is also accepting donations — you can donate by clicking here.