Cell service issues impacting NWA business

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Loc Do, the owner of The Nail Shop, says they’re usually bombarded with clients.

“Roughly around 100 – 120 [bookings] so we’re seeing 30 to 40 now so it’s kind of bad,” Do said.

At&t customers aren’t able to call to make an appointment because Cox is the shop’s landline provider.

“It is super frustrating because it’s business,” Do said. “It’s money.”

A Cox spokesperson sent us this statement: “We are aware that some AT&T wireless customers are having issues connecting calls to Cox Arkansas customers due to an intermediary carrier fiber damaged by the severe storms that hit central Tennessee earlier this week. Calls from every other carrier should reach Cox lines with no problem. Crews in the area are responding swiftly and safely to restore service. Our thoughts go out to all in Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of these devastating storms.”

AT&T also released its own response stating: “We are aware some of our wireless customers are having trouble connecting with landline phone service provided by one local carrier. That landline provider has ensured us they are working to resolve their issue as soon as possible.”

“We’re trying to do other alternatives for them to contact us,” Do said. “We have a website, Facebook – they messaged us on that, we put on our webpage that they contact [the shop] through my cell phone.”

Do says it’s not just his shop experiencing lack of cash coming in. “All small businesses are hurting because of this,” Do said. “I have a lot of friends that I know that own salons and they still have that same situation.”

Cox says crews are out working to fix the problem but there’s no telling just how long it’ll take before the service is restored.