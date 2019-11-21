Center for Art & Education hosts groundbreaking

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — Construction has begun for the Center for Art & Education in Van Buren.

The groundbreaking was hosted on Main Street Wednesday morning, Nov. 20.

The city also displayed architectural renderings. The building will offer different galleries including a culinary space and a children’s gallery.

“I’m very excited and I’m overwhelmed by the support the community has given us, and it’s going to make a big difference in what we can provide for the arts in our community,” said Executive Director of the Center for Art and Education Jane Owen.

The Center for Art and Education has been in the Saint Michael’s Catholic Church since 1984.

The new location may be completed by 2021.