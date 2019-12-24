Centerton: an elf on a shelf, named Flick, made rounds around town

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — If you’ve seen a life-size “Elf on the Shelf” running around Centerton … it wasn’t your imagination.

The Centerton police department is having some fun with what’s become a holiday tradition for some families.

On Monday night, “Flick the Elf” made its way around town escaping police.

Officers have posted pictures of his adventures on Facebook.

Police Chief Cody Harper said he hopes kids looked forward to seeing where “Flick the Elf” was every day.

“We want to make sure that any interaction that we have, especially with the kiddos, is going to be the best interaction we possibly can because we want to make sure we start early and have that positive interaction with them,” said Harper.

You may see pictures of “Flick the Elf” being mischievous around Centerton on the Centerton’s Facebook page.