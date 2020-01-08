Centerton Police Department adds lights to parking lot to enhance security

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — The Centerton Police Department added lights to its parking lot for officers in an effort to improve overall security.

The move comes a month after Officer Stephen Carr was killed on December 7, 2019, while sitting in a police vehicle outside the Fayetteville Police Department.

“Thank you Mayor Bill and Chief Harper for making sure our men and women are safe! And the citizens of Centerton whom we value and appreciate for all the kindness throughout the year and especially now…Thank YOU,” the department wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.