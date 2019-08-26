Centerton receives large grant to fix roads

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — In Centerton, thousands of dollars are being poured into fixing rural roads, a job that should be completed within two weeks, weather permitting.

The city is receiving $250,000 from the state, then adding an extra $100,000 from its own budget to complete the job.

The public works director for the City of Centerton says the grant money will allow his team to not only reconstruct its roads, but also fix things like drainage.

The city will also be able to improve old county roads, near agricultural areas, that the city has taken in as it’s grown larger.

Ricky Hudson said paving these smaller roads are important to take some of the traffic off the highway, and for the people living on them.

He said, “a lot of it is estates, they’re the bigger homes, the small farms that people have, but they’re all still part of the city. They are taxpayers in our city and it’s important to think of them the same as anyone else.”