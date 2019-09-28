Charities, groups benefit from Bikes, Blues & BBQ

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Bikes, Blues & BBQ brings in thousands of people from across the country, and local groups are using it as an opportunity to raise funds.



More than 40 charities benefit from Bikes, Blues & BBQ massive economic haul, including the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Hospital and others. Tony Sisemore is the executive director for the rally, and he said the event generates hundreds of thousands of dollars

“Last year, we raised a little over $260,000 total for charity,” Sisemore said.

Some groups simply set up on Dickson Street and picked up donations from the heavy foot traffic throughout the day. The Under-11 Prospects baseball club held a raffle and sold water bottles.

“We’re selling water, and we’re raffling off this Honda four-wheeler,” said Joseph O’Neal, 11.

With still another day to go, charities and groups have a solid opportunity to continue cashing in more than they already have during the event.