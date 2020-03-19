Charleston police search for missing 17-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Charleston Police Department and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old Arkansas girl.

Samantha Gaither was last seen on March 15, 2020 in Charleston, Arkansas.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

It is believed Gaither may be in the Little Rock or Fort Smith areas.

If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Charleston Police Department at 479-965-7600.