Charlie Daniels Band coming to The Auditorium in March

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — On Friday, March 27, The Charlie Daniels Band will be at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

During his 60-year career, Daniels has had hits on the rock, country, pop, and Christian charts.

Daniels formed a rock ‘n’ roll band early in his career and is known for his contributions to country and southern rock music.

He can play the guitar, fiddle, and mandolin.

The Charlie Daniels Band is best known for their No. 1 country hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which became a platinum single, topped both country and pop charts, won a Grammy Award, earned three CMA trophies, became a cornerstone of the “Urban Cowboy” movie soundtrack and propelled the CDB “Million Mile Reflections” album to triple-platinum sales levels.

Tickets are $95 at www.theaud.org.