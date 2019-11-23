Check your fridge: romaine from California linked to E. coli outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’ve got romaine lettuce in your fridge, check the label!

Federal health officials believe tainted romaine grown in Salinas, California is to blame for a nationwide E. coli outbreak.

Earlier this week, certain ready-to-go salads containing romaine from retailers like Walmart or Target were recalled. The CDC has now extended that warning to any and all romaine grown in Salinas.

Salinas is one of the top producing romaine regions in the nation.

This warning comes almost exactly a year after another E. coli outbreak led to massive romaine recalls just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The warning includes all types of romaine, such as whole head, hearts of romaine, and packaged lettuce.

So far, 40 cases of E. coli illness have been reported in 16 states. No illnesses have been reported in Florida, according to CDC data, but potentially-tainted romaine products were reportedly shipped to the Sunshine State.

If you have any romaine labeled that it’s from Salinas, throw it away. It’s recommended you also clean and sanitize where it was in your fridge.

The CDC also recommends throwing away any romaine that doesn’t indicate where came from.

