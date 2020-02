VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — The Van Buren School District is closing one of its oldest elementary schools, City Heights by the end of the year. Hundreds of students will be starting the following academic year in a new building. Some parents said the news is bittersweet.

"Mixed emotions, our daughter is a little bit sad. She was talking about the traditions of the school and how it is going to be sad to leave those," said Steven Kite a parent at the school.