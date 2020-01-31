Chiefs fan and Walmart associate going to the Big Game

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KNWA) — A Walmart associate with down syndrome is going to the Big Game.

Dustin Pryor has worked at Walmart in Versailles, Missouri for 20 years.

He has been a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs since he was a young boy watching football games with his brothers.

This year, after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship game and it was clear they would be going to Miami, a family friend started a crowdsourcing effort to send Pryor to the game.

The account quickly exceeded its goal, growing to nearly $20,000 in four days.

Pryor was ready to buy his tickets but learned he didn’t have to.

Walmart heard about this story and was able to step in to get him tickets.

The family said they plan to use the crowdsourced funds to support other expenses while on the trip.