FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Community volunteers helped honor the servicemen and women of our community at the 11th Annual Christmas Honors event in December by placing a wreath on each of the headstones in their honor.

The time has come to pick up and store the wreaths in preparation for next year’s event.

This year they had more than 18,000 wreaths to pick up, clean, and pack.

For more information, visit the Christmas Honors website or Facebook.