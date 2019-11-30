SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Always the Saturday after Thanksgiving, it is time for Christmas on the Creek!

Christmas on the Creek is Springdale’s holiday family tradition. There will be live music, a Hot Cocoa Crawl, lighting of the region’s largest live Christmas tree, photos with Santa in his workshop, a Handmade Winter Market, and lots of family activities.

This festival attracts thousands over the course of the day and evening—as the celebration culminates in the passing through of the Christmas Parade of the Ozarks!

Christmas on the Creek 2019 is presented by Tyson Foods.