Circle of Life patient meets the “King of Rock and Roll”

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Hospice patient, Linda Patrick, has always admired Elvis Presley. Her biggest regret was not attending one of his concerts in the 1950s. She often dreams of what it would have been like to meet him.

With that in mind, Circle of Life recently planned a special surprise visit.

To honor her wish to meet the “King of Rock and Roll,” Circle of Life asked local Elvis impersonator Dusty Duling, Delvis – Elvis Tribute Artist, to meet Linda and to serenade her with three of Elvis’ love songs. Linda was thrilled to finally “meet” her music idol.

“When a loved one is battling an illness or disease, families and patients often focus solely on treatment, leaving behind dreams and aspirations their loved one once had,” said Nancy Desler, marketing and communications manager. “Circle of Life is fortunate to have the opportunity to help patients fulfill these forgotten dreams and to bring happiness to those who are suffering.”