ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Monday’s storm aftermath means people in many communities are banding together to pick up debris left behind by the storm. Here’s is the latest on what towns/cities are doing:

The city of Bella Vista, per their Twitter page:

We will be pulling our streets crews at 6 p.m. to let them get some rest. They'll be back first thing in the morning. Several streets still have powerlines down. Do not approach any lines down and stay away from limbs that are hanging from lines, as they could fall. — City of Bella Vista (@CityBellaVista) August 27, 2019

From Carroll Electric: 5,422 without power in Benton County, mostly in Bella Vista. Crews will be working through the night, and they have enlisted help from surrounding areas. Some residences could be without power until tomorrow afternoon or evening. — City of Bella Vista (@CityBellaVista) August 27, 2019

Gravette City Mayor, Kurt Maddox took to Facebook Tuesday updating residents about storm damage.