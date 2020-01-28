City Council discuss expanding Razorback Greenway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Razorback Greenway trail might be stretching across more of Northwest Arkansas.

The city council talked about extending the Greenway trail into the city.

Bella Vista needs to enter into a license agreement with the Bella Vista Property Owners Association to use the land they share.

A Walton Family Foundation grant will help pay for the project but requires the trail to be open to the public.

In order to use the funding for the extension, the city needs permission to build on common land.

“I think they have most of the parcels. If you can picture exiting out of Blowing Springs onto Manchester going up onto Houston all the way up to commonwealth going left and then going left again on to the Metfield complex,” Mayor Peter Christie said.

The Bella Vista POA board hasn’t met to approve the proposal yet.

If it denies the agreement, the Greenway Trail extension will not happen.