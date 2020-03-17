City council votes to give Fayetteville mayor temporary emergency powers

"There are ways to weather this without shutting us down," Fossil Cove Brewing Company Owner Benjamin Mills said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council unanimously voted to give Mayor Lioneld Jordan temporary emergency powers to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The Fayetteville City Council meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday (March 17), moved to Monday, March 16, due to the rapidly changing CDC guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The council chambers were modified, allowing at least six feet between each council member and the public.

Two ordinances were brought before the council — both passed unanimously.

One temporarily gave Mayor Jordan the ability to regulate the number of people in public and private places, following CDC guidance.

The other, allows the city to grant appropriate emergency funds if needed.

“I definitely trust him and he’ll relinquish the power as soon as we can,” Fayetteville City Council Member Sloan Scroggin said.

Fossil Cove Brewing Company Owner Benjamin Mills attended the meeting.

He voiced concerns about how the hospitality industry is feeling the brunt of the pandemic.

“We want to make sure that we are being considered as business owners and leaders of the community as well,” Mills said.

Mills said he has a lot of respect for Mayor Jordan and whatever he decides to do — his company will follow.

“There are ways to weather this without shutting us down,” he said.

Council Member Scroggin said he gets how Mills would be frustrated.

“Some people believe this is a hoax so they are going to be upset and there are going to be some people who don’t think we do enough,” Scroggin said.

While the City of Fayetteville said it’s doing what’s best for everyone, Mills said he hopes that just doesn’t mean local businesses will be forced to close for good.

“Not saying it’s a death sentence but we are probably a little more fortunate than others to weather this storm,” Mills said.

The resolution will stay in place until April 29 unless the city council votes to temporarily extend the powers.

