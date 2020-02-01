City Heights Elementary school closing, students rezoned

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — The Van Buren School District to close an elementary school and reshuffle hundreds of students.

Superintendent Harold Jeffcoat said this has been in the works since 2011, when the district formed a committee to assess buildings.



The results called for district wide renovations, the repurposing of city heights and building a new elementary school on the north side of Interstate-40.

City Heights elementary will not welcome students come next school year. ​ About 250 of City Heights students, as well as faculty and staff will move to Parkview Elementary next year.​ Roughly 30 of its students will move to Rena Elementary.​

“We are trying to accommodate students and parents as much as possible. If any of those parents want their students to attend Parkview with City Heights faculty and staff we are trying to make that possible.”​

Parents can fill out the Area Exception form and have until February 14th to request an exception.

As far as the students and staff currently at Parkview, they will move to the new school Oliver Springs.​

City Heights will be used as an administrative building and to expand its Pre-K program.

Funding for all the changes is coming from two eligible bonds the district restructured to generate about 8 million dollars.​