City of Bentonville is asking residents for input on street improvements

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Bentonville is taking steps to pave the way for street development. Officials are looking for input from residents as they update the master street plan.

The last plan was done in 2007 and now needs to be redone due to growth and development.

Transportation director, Dennis Birge said the plan covers every part of Bentonville.

He said engineers have been collecting data over the last several months and the data will be presented at an input meeting on Thursday (January 16). Birge said pedestrians and bike mobility will be a big part of the plan.

“It depends on which location in Bentonville you are,” Birge said. “There’s kind of a downtown area, which is really thriving with the bike and pedestrian movement, as well as traffic in and out. We’re going to work really hard to try and get those three together.”

Birge said it will be important to hear from residents about what they feel should be a priority.

The meeting will be held Thursday, January 16 at the Bentonville Community Center from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.